Taylor Momsen and More Gossip Girl Stars Have This Advice for the New Cast

It's hard to know who lived more glamorous lives—the characters of the original Gossip Girl series or the actors that portrayed them. From avoiding the paparazzi (casual) to making the most "magical friendships" on set, some of the actors from The CW show are sharing their most impactful memories ahead of the new reboot.

That's right: It's time to welcome back the most powerful Upper East Sider of all. Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell) will return to our lives on Thursday, July 8, when HBO Max debuts its juicy new series.

But before there was Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak), Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) and Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), fans were obsessed with the extravagant lifestyles of Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford).

So, in honor of the premiere, E! News asked the cast of the original Gossip Girl to share their A+ wisdom with the new stars, including some pretty heartfelt advice on how to savor all that NYC has to offer.