Sha’Carri Richardson Will Miss Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off Relay Team

Watch : Sha'Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Testing Positive for Marijuana

Sha'Carri Richardson won't be heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

The U.S. sprinter, 21, was not included in the U.S. Olympic Track & Field roster of athletes set to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, taking place from July 23 to August 8.

According to NBC News, she was not selected for the U.S. 4x100 meter relay team, despite winning the 100 meter race during the Olympic trials in June. She faced a one-month ban after testing positive for marijuana, which violates the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code. Last week, the United States Anti-Doping Agency confirmed she was suspended following the drug test.

USA Track & Field said in a statement that Richardson will not be given a shortened suspension, which would allow her to compete later this month.

"While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games," the group said, per NBC News.