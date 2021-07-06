The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins Says He Suffered a “Breakdown” After Reaching a "Low Place"

Watch : Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

Ben Higgins is done seeing things through rose-colored glasses.

The former lead of The Bachelor recently revealed on the Better Etc podcast with Trista Sutter just how deeply his mental health has suffered since finding reality TV stardom.

"I am back in Indiana right now because of a breakdown, again, in my life where I'm going, ‘I don't know what's happening,'" he shared. "‘I don't know what this next season of life looks like for me.' I'm farther and farther removed from the show, and at the same time, I need to figure out what my life is going to look like and what my legacy is going to be."

He called this an "exciting season" in his life, but admitted he's still having a "hard" time. Higgins is engaged to Jessica Clarke, who he met outside of Bachelor Nation after his previous engagement to Lauren Bushnell.

"It's also really hard because I'm at a low place. I don't see myself as this thriving figure right now," the 32-year-old continued. "I'm kind of lamenting and separating myself from a lot of things that I have held close."