Golf Pro Gene Siller One of Three Shot Dead at Georgia Country Club

Police are investigating the death of professional golfer Gene Siller after he was shot and killed on the afternoon of July 3.

According to NBC News, authorities with Georgia's Cobb County Police Department discovered Siller's body at the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club. Police said in a statement that Siller, who worked at the club, died of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Nearby, the bodies of two men were reportedly found in the bed of a Ram 3500 truck. According to NBC News, police identified one of the men as the truck's registered owner, Paul Pierson. The third victim has not been identified publicly. Both individuals died of gunshot wounds, police said.

While no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said in a statement obtained by NBC News that they believe Siller was killed because he "witnessed an active crime taking place."