The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Engaged Again 6 Months After Breakup

It sounds like everything's coming up roses again for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.
Nearly six months since their split made headlines, the former Bachelorette lead and the contestant who won her heart are once again a fully fledged couple—ring included. "They are engaged again, but a second proposal did not happen," a source close to Clare told E! News. "Clare has been wearing her ring for months and put it back on once Dale stepped up and they decided to give their relationship another shot."
But loved ones shouldn't expect a Save the Date just yet. "It's more of a promise and commitment from Dale and there's no wedding planning at this time," the source explained. "They had a conversation over a month ago about their future and decided that they wanted to be engaged again...They aren't rushing anything and aren't even living together permanently yet."
As followers of the ABC series will likely recall, Clare quickly fell head over heels for Dale, so much so that the contestant dropped to one knee by the fourth episode. However, just weeks after Clare's replacement Tayshia Adams finished out the season with her own engagement, Dale took to social media and revealed their love story was already over.
"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he posted to Instagram on Jan. 19. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
Except that, according to Clare, she wasn't exactly clued into their breakup announcement. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she wrote to her followers days later on Jan. 21, "so I've needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is that I am crushed."
"This was not what I expected or hoped for," she continued, "and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."
Concluding her statement, she acknowledged their relationship was not perfect, but that she was "genuinely invested" with all of her heart. "I may not have all the answers," she wrote, "but I do know this- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."
Despite their public parting, the two sparked speculation of a reconciliation a mere month later when they were spotted together again. In March, they headed to the Napa Valley in celebration of Clare's 40th birthday. Most recently, the two rang in the Fourth of July together. "This exact day/time last year I was packing my car and heading out solo to Palm Springs," Clare captioned a photo of herself with Dale in celebration of the holiday. "What a difference a year makes!"