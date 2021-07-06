Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Find Out Which Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Couples Are Still Together After That Explosive Tell-All

The sexy cast gave an update on which couples made it IRL after the steamy reality series. Are Cam and Emily meant to be?! Find out which Too Hot to Handle season 2 stars are still together.

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 06, 2021 9:55 PM
Watch: "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

Talk about a white hot summer! (Warning: Spoilers ahead)

Season two of Too Hot to Handle may have only had one winner (It seems Marvin Anthony's penny-pinching abstinence ways paid off...to the tune of $55,000!), but the Netflix dating competition series did conclude with plenty of couples leaving paradise together. 

The Extra Hot reunion episode, hosted by season one fan favorite Chloe Veitch, let the cast spill their secrets following the jaw-dropping finale. And yes, some stars really did find love

Emily Faye Miller exclusively told E! News in June 2021 that she is a "believer" in true love after being on the show. But how did she and onscreen boyfriend Cam Holmes fare once the social experiment ended? And what about season winner Marvin and self-described firecracker Melinda Melrose, or Carly Lawrence aka "Kissy Carly" and her love triangle with co-stars Joey Joy and Chase Demoor?

One couple even wants to thank robot rule-enforcer Lana for helping them find the love of their lives! 

photos
Meet the Cast of Too Hot to Handle Season 2

See which cast members called it quits, and which might be heading down the aisle in the status updates below.

Netflix
Marvin & Melissa

Season winner Marvin Anthony ultimately called it quits with Melinda Melrose. Distance proved "too tough to handle" for the two models, with Marvin based in Paris and Melinda living in New York. During the reunion episode, Melinda revealed that Marvin cancelled their couple's trip to Mexico after a fight. "I was just so sad. Honestly, at that point, I just wanted to be by myself," Melinda opened up. "I was just heartbroken that a small argument would make him cancel the whole trip."

Even though they have since broken up, the friendly exes aren't ruling out a reconciliation. "I don't know what is going to happen, we will see," Marvin hinted at their future.

Netflix
Cam & Emily

Cam Holmes might not have brought home the $55,000 prize money, but he did land the best prize of all: his soulmate. Beloved cast member Emily Faye Miller and Cam are still very much so in love, and it turns out losing all that money for breaking the rules was worth it. "Lucky to have you," Emily captioned a sweet Instagram pic of Cam embracing her, adding a world emoji. The couple even moved in together, and Emily already is talking wedding plans and growing their family. Their top baby name? Lana, in honor of the reality series they met on. Oh, and get ready see these sexy model lovers in a new Boohoo ad campaign.

 

Netflix
Carly & Joey

Carly Lawrence earned the nickname "Kissy Carly" after flirting her way through the cast, but a harsh break-up with co-star Chase Demoor led her to follow her heart with new cast member Joey Joy. Turns out Carly, Joey and even her ex Chase all spent New Year's Eve together to ring in 2021. While Chase and Carly clearly have buried the hatchet, Carly is staying mum on her official relationship status with Joey—but they have visited each other multiple times since filming wrapped.

Netflix
Larissa & Nathan

Larissa Townson ended up leaving the series after her split from British stripper Nathan Webb. "I just woke up one day and to me, the retreat felt a bit different," Larissa admitted during the reunion. "Everyone I had been closest to had gone home, and I just felt a bit out of place." 

Yet, Nathan still flirtatiously messages lawyer Larissa following the show. Could he persuade her to drop the case against him? 

Netflix
Christina & Robert

Christina Carmela may only have been on season two for a hot minute, but she made her time onscreen count. She even got kicked out due to her irresistible chemistry with Robert Van Tromp. "We were on something crazy together," Christina gushed at the reunion. "We are so similar and so different, and I just love him." 

Christina revealed that she opted to travel to Robert's hometown of Cape Town following the series, and he spent Christmas, New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day with Christina. The couple are still going strong as of July 2021! 

Netflix
Chase & Tabitha

Chase moved on from Carly with Tabitha Clifft, and yes, the pair still keep in touch to this day. Tabitha admitted that Chase still sends her flowers and chocolate, and even a NSFW love letter!

