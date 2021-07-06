Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Former Chief of Staff Reveals What It's Like Working for the Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former chief of staff, Catherine St-Laurent, is opening up about her experience working for the couple.
In a recent interview with The Cut, the 40-year-old communications advisor reflected on her time working for the couple with fondness and spoke of their ability to be "influential."
"It was an incredible experience," she shared. "They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling."
Not only has Catherine had the experience of working as their chief of staff—but in April, she transitioned to serve as a senior advisor to the pair's Archewell Foundation. "I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space," she told the outlet. "I look forward to continuing to be a part of that."
Catherine's statement about working for the couple comes a few months after Buckingham Palace reportedly launched an investigation into claims of bullying made by former royal staffers against Meghan.
In a statement shared on LinkedIn back in March announcing her change in roles, Catherine noted, "It's been a privilege working closely with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helping to establish Archewell Foundation in its first year. Their commitment to compassion and wellbeing has been the undercurrent of all our activities both within the organization as well as with impactful projects of the foundation on the ground. I am deeply proud of what we've accomplished together and I'm honored to remain on as an advisor."
Before working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Catherine also previously worked as a top staffer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and later became director of communications. She went on to become director of brand and special initiatives for a separate endeavor of Melinda's.
Most recently, Catherine has also launched Acora Partners, a philanthropic advising and social-impact consulting firm, which is working with individuals and corporations on giving back to communities.