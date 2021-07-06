Paul Rudd Pulled Off the Ultimate Prank on Seth Rogen—and It Involved a Massage

Watch : Paul Rudd Is Lookin' Good in Pink!

When it comes to pranks, Paul Rudd likes to be as hands on as possible. Something Seth Rogen knows all too well.

The Long Shot actor took to Twitter July 5 to share an epic—and hilarious—encounter he had with Rudd. "Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage," Rogen began. "When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately. I didn't, and Paul did the entire rest of it."

Not to say he's complaining about his special masseuse. After all, the duo has been friends for years, even sharing the screen together in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up.

Over the years, Rudd has proven himself to be the king of pranks. Take, for example, his long-running bit with Conan O'Brien. When he stopped by the show in 2004, he promised he had an exclusive clip from the Friends' series finale. But instead of a Friends teaser, he actually brought a clip from the 1988 alien film Mac and Me.