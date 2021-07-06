Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn Have a Mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion

Watch : "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" Best Moments: E! News Rewind

Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn don't need a pair of jeans to stay connected this summer.

The actresses reunited July 4 weekend and documented their get-together with a sweet selfie. "Life is short," Tamblyn wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the BFFs. "Celebrate with the ones you love and who love you in return. That's it. That's the post. #4thofJuly."

Of course, the picture gave fans of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants the ultimate throwback. "Sisterhood forever," one fan wrote in the comments section. Added another, "Bridget and Tibby!"

Lively and Tamblyn starred in the 2005 movie along with America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. Based on the bestselling book series, the film told the story of four best friends in high school who took turns wearing a pair of jeans and sending them to each other as a way to stay in touch during their first summer apart. And just like their characters in the movie, Lively, Tamblyn, Ferrera and Bledel formed a close friendship.