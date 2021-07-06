All the Details on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Fourth of July Trip to Idaho With Stormi

Red, white and blue family time!
Kylie Jenner jetted off to an Idaho getaway with Travis Scott this past weekend after rumors of their reconciliation following a cozy Father's Day celebration in June 2021. After a series of lavish gifts for the father of three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie, Travis and Stormi spent Fourth of July with family and friends on Lake Coeur D'Alene in Idaho.
A source exclusively told E! News that the makeup mogul and rapper visited Gozzer Ranch, where they hung out with friends like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and family, including Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, plus all their children.
Kim concluded her Roman holiday just in time to celebrate America's birthday with Kylie and clan. The SKIMS founder even had a wakeboarding wipe-out on the lake.
"They had a great time on the lake taking boat rides, wake surfing, jet skiing and enjoying lake life," the source continued. "They stayed at a house on the lake and the cousins all played together and went hiking, boating and swimming."
Kylie shared adorable photos of Stormi playing with cousin Chicago West in a lush grassy field, and Stormi even showed off her painting skills at a pottery studio. The trip lasted for four days and three nights, with Stormi getting plenty of quality time with dad Travis.
"All had a great time," the insider added. "They can't wait to return."
Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian spent Fourth of July weekend with boyfriend Travis Barker's family back in California.
Check out the sweet pics of the Kardashian-Jenner family trip below.