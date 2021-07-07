15 Healthy Chocolate Treats To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy World Chocolate Day!

No, we didn't make that holiday up to justify the candy bar we just had for breakfast as July 7 is really a day dedicated to globally celebrating the deliciousness that is chocolate because—fun fact alert!—it was on this date in 1550 that the product was first brought to Europe. Talk about a historic moment that really should be taught in school.

So feel free to celebrate accordingly today, but just because you're indulging doesn't mean you can't do so mindfully. We've rounded up the best and healthiest offerings to help satisfy your sweet tooth morning, noon and night—'cause chocolate isn't a food, it's a lifestyle, one everyone can indulge in, whether they're keto or doing Whole30.