Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23: Kaia Gerber and More Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Actor Daniel Mickelson, the brother of model Meredith Mickelson, passed away over the Fourth of July weekend. He was 23.

"my heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don't even know what to say," Meredith shared in a July 5 Instagram message alongside a throwback photo of the siblings. "Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart."

"There wasn't a person i loved more on this earth," she continued. "theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

No further details on Daniel's death have been made public at this time.

After reading Meredith's post, many friends and fellow stars sent their love to the Mickelson family. "Praying for you," Jordyn Woods and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented, while model Amelia Hamlin wrote, "i love you forever daniel."