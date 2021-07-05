Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photos From Italian Vacation

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Goes to Prom in Dad's Tuxedo

Kelly Ripa and her clan are taking Europe by storm.

The talk show host celebrated several milestones in her family with one giant trip to Greece and Italy over the Fourth of July weekend.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!" Kelly, 50, explained on Instagram on Monday, July 5.

She posted multiple photos of herself smiling alongside husband Mark Consuelos, 50, and their three children: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18. Also pictured were Mark's side of the family, including his sister Adriana and her three daughters. "Famiglia," the Riverdale actor wrote alongside heart emojis.

The extended family was meant to take the Mediterranean vacation last year, when Michael graduated from New York University. But it seems the coronavirus pandemic put their plans on hold long enough to turn it into a celebration of Joaquin's high school graduation, too. He recently celebrated with commencement speaker Gayle King, as he prepares to start at the University of Michigan in the fall.