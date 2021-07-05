Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photos From Italian Vacation

Kelly Ripa and her clan are taking Europe by storm.
The talk show host celebrated several milestones in her family with one giant trip to Greece and Italy over the Fourth of July weekend.
"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!" Kelly, 50, explained on Instagram on Monday, July 5.
She posted multiple photos of herself smiling alongside husband Mark Consuelos, 50, and their three children: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18. Also pictured were Mark's side of the family, including his sister Adriana and her three daughters. "Famiglia," the Riverdale actor wrote alongside heart emojis.
The extended family was meant to take the Mediterranean vacation last year, when Michael graduated from New York University. But it seems the coronavirus pandemic put their plans on hold long enough to turn it into a celebration of Joaquin's high school graduation, too. He recently celebrated with commencement speaker Gayle King, as he prepares to start at the University of Michigan in the fall.
Kelly's Instagram pics showed the Consuelos fam matching in all white as they soaked up the sun. They also posed on a rocky beach and took in the sights of a historic street.
Adriana's travel pics showed cousins Luci, Isabella and Gabi Corder sporting sun dresses in an Italian village, while Isabella shared photos from a boating trip on Paxos island in Greece on July 4.
Last year, Kelly opened up about Michael's virtual graduation on Live With Kelly and Ryan, saying, "We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think it's stemming more from my end of things because I realize that my firstborn child is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected."
Calling her eldest son a "good person," she shared, "And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'It's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.' Because I think a lot of kids are really devastated and rightly so that they worked so hard and they're not getting to have their big day. But he truly doesn't seem bothered at all."
Now, the whole family is saying "Salute" to the grads.