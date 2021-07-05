NHL Star Matiss Kivlenieks' Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

New details have emerged about Matiss Kivlenieks' tragic passing.

It's been less than 24 hours since the professional hockey player passed away following a head injury and now E! News has learned his cause of death. According to a spokesperson for the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office, Kivlenieks' autopsy is complete and his manner of death has been ruled accidental. His cause of death is fireworks mortar blast chest trauma.

The 24-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets goalie had been at a residence in Novi, Mich., on July 4 when the fireworks-related tragedy occurred. "Novi Fire and Paramedics were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. to a private residence in the city of Novi. They found a subject unresponsive and immediately transferred him to Ascension Hospital in Novi where he was pronounced dead," lieutenant Jason Meier told E! News on Monday, July 5. "Initial investigation is that there was a fireworks malfunction and that the deceased fell while escaping a hot tub."