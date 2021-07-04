Why The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed

Clare Crawley has something she wants to get off her chest.
The Bachelorette star says she plans on getting her breast implants removed for health reasons.
In a video posted on Saturday, July 3, Clare, 40, said that for the past couple of years, she has experienced unexplained symptoms, namely an itchy rash all over her upper body, and has undergone many tests. She also said that over the past five years, her white blood count has been elevated, and that recent mammograms and an ultrasound showed sacs of fluid behind her implants.
"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," Claire said. "As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That's what matters."
According to the According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, breast implants come with several risks, including possible rupture and an increased chance of developing anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, or blood cancer.
In addition, the group notes that symptoms such as rash, fatigue, memory loss, joint pain and "brain fog" may be associated with breast implants and that research is currently being conducted to find a scientifically proven link.
In her video, Clare also talked about the support she has received over her decision to remove her implants from partner Dale Moss.
"I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful,'" she said. "And it's the truth. For so long, I believed that that's what it would take."
Dale commented on Clare's video, writing, "So proud of you for sharing this love. I know this wasn't easy but will help so many other women going through what you've been experiening [sic]. I love you & with you every step of the way."