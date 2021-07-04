Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Their Love to the Hamptons Over Fourth of July Weekend

Sparks are flying between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck over this Fourth of July weekend.
The 48-year-old Argo actor and 51-year-old actress and pop star have taken their rekindled romance to the Hamptons. On Saturday, July 3, the two were photographed showing some sweet PDA as they took a stroll with two friends in the posh area on Long Island, New York, where J.Lo has a multi-million-dollar home. Ben and Jennifer wrapped their arms around each other as he moved to kiss her on her forehead.
The two had flown hours earlier from Los Angeles to New York with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, a day after the foursome and the actor's son Samuel, 9, visited Universal Studios Hollywood together, marking the first time J.Lo or her kids have been spotted with any of his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three children.
Ben and J.Lo rekindled their romance two months ago, about 17 years after they ended their engagement and broke up.
Since they got back together, the couple, dubbed "Bennifer," has also been spotted in Miami, Montana and Los Angeles, where both have homes. In June, Ben joined J.Lo, her twins and other members of their family at a birthday dinner for her sister Linda Lopez in Malibu, Calif., where the couple confirmed their romance to skeptics by making out at the table.
Also in June, a source close to the singer told E! News that J.Lo plans to move to Southern California with Max and Emme. "She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," the insider said. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."
The Hamptons are popular with celebs and just last month, worlds collided when Ben's ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus was spotted hanging out with J.Lo's recent ex, Alex Rodriguez, at her backyard birthday party in one of the homes. His rep later told E! News that there was nothing romantic going on between the two, who "have been friends for 15 years."