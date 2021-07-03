Tyler Posey Says His Girlfriend Helped Him Realize He's "Queer" and "Sexually Fluid"

Tyler Posey is one step closer to being his most authentic self.
The Teen Wolf star recently opened up about his sexuality and how his girlfriend, musician Phem, has been his biggest supporter since they began dating in February.
"I've been with everybody under the sun," Tyler said in an interview with British entertainment site NME on Thursday, July 1. "And right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too."
He added, "She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess...No, not 'I guess.' I don't want anyone to take this [interview] and be, like 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'"
Back in October, Tyler shared that he was sexually fluid on OnlyFans—an online subscription-based platform where content creators can earn money from people. However, the MTV star explained that his personal announcement wasn't well-received.
"Someone asked if I'd been with men [as well as women], and I said yes," he recalled to NME. "Since then there's been this really loud person online—I'm pretty sure it's only one person—and they're trying to call me a 'gay-baiter': pretending to be gay to get money, essentially."
While Tyler said he's no stranger to receiving negative messages, sometimes it goes a little too far. According to the Alone actor, some comments are "really cruel," and have even been directed at his mother, who passed away in December 2014 after battling breast cancer.
As he described of one user, "And [the troll] made this one comment that kind of sparked me wanting to do something about cyberbullying. They said: 'I killed your mother'—like, this person actually claimed they killed my mother."
He added, "But I know that other people who deal with this kind of s--t may not be as strong mentally."
This isn't the first time the actor has been candid about his experience on OnlyFans.
Speaking on E! News' The Rundown, Tyler revealed that being on the subscription-based platform isn't always butterflies and rainbows.
"OnlyFans is bizarre. It's really, sort of mentally draining," he told E!'s Erin Lim. "You really feel like an object on OnlyFans. I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out 'cause I don't want it to just be porn, you know? That's not what I do and I don't want to take it away from the people that are doing that. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans."
When deciding to bare it all on the online platform, Tyler shared, "If I'm going to be somewhat nude, I want to not take myself seriously and be kind of funny."
"I just can't pose naked and take myself seriously," he continued. "It's weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object. I'm still figuring out my footing in it and we'll see where it goes."