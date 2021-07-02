Megan Fox Says She Is “Overlooked” for “Comedy” ​Roles Due to Her Looks

Watch : Watch Megan Fox's Spot-On Britney Spears Impression

Megan Fox built a career off playing the "hot mean girl" in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Jennifer's Body, but she's definitely more than her looks.

Like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and more who were victims to the pervading misogyny​ of the early oughts, ​Fox is now being viewed in a new light drastically different than decades ago. The 35-year-old addressed people underestimating her in a new Washington Post article.

"I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career," she explained. "And then that started to change more recently as people revisited my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way."

The way in which people viewed Fox definitely got to her.

"I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time," she wondered. "Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it."