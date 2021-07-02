Britney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Lil' Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Compares Her BET Awards Look to an Owl

Lil' Kim didn’t hold back after she realized 50 Cent had something to say about her 2021 BET Awards performance look. See the epic clap back below.

A good clap back never goes out of style. 

During the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, Lil' Kim took the stage to honor Queen Latifah at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While many viewers enjoyed her performance, 50 Cent didn't seem to be a fan of her look.

Although the two collaborated on Lil' Kim's 2003 track "Magic Stick," earlier this week, the "In Da Club" rapper shared a meme comparing her award show appearance to an owl. "Who did this s--t?" he wrote in a since-deleted post. "This ain't right. LOL. Catch FOR LIFE on IMDb TV now!"

As it turns out, Lil' Kim saw the post and wasn't going to stay quiet. 

"I ain't bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me," she wrote on Instagram after reposting the meme. "S--t like this don't move me one way or another cause I'm still a bad bitch that ni--az bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!!"

But wait, there's more!

"@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down," she wrote. "Let it go. U have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go." 

But perhaps the biggest win for the Hard Core rapper is that she took the shady moment as an opportunity to promote her upcoming memoir appropriately titled The Queen Bee.

"50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November," she wrote. "Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now. Be Blessed every one, stay positive." 

While 50 Cent has yet to comment on her latest post, the "Lady Marmalade" rapper already received support from Claudia Jordan, Shaunie O'Neal and Gabrielle Union-Wade.

"Talk yo shyt QUEEN BEE," one fan wrote in the comments section, to which Lil' Kim replied, "And that's on Mary had a little lamb Okayyy." 

 

