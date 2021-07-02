See the Exact DM Blake Moynes Sent to Katie Thurston Before The Bachelorette

Watch : "Bachelorette": Blake Moynes Talks Dating Both Clare & Tayshia

Blake Moynes spilled all the dirty secrets on his pre-show conversations with The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston.

The 29-year-old contestant, who competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season in 2020, came clean about the content of his social media exchanges with Katie ahead of the show.

"It was right after her first episode, it was right away," Blake said about reaching out to Katie during Matt James' season of The Bachelor on the Click Bait podcast. "This is where people, I think, can take what I'm about to say one way or another."

"She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she's about,'" he confessed, describing what prompted him to DM her. "It's not about the fact that she had a f--king vibrator."

The reality show contestant continued, "It's the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow."