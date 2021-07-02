A Complete Timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romance From Spider-Man to Something More

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

September 2018: Skai Jackson's mom, Kiya Cole, appeared to out the couple when she replied to Just Jared's Instagram post that mentioned her "rumored real-life boyfriend Tom Holland." Kiya reportedly wrote, "Yes. It's true. They been on the low for a while," per Seventeen. She later backtracked by writing, "Nothing posted or said was me. I could [sic] care less or know who was dating who. Please stop asking."

May 2019: The Euphoria actress and Cherry actor playfully trolled each other on social media. It started when Tom posted a picture with Zendaya and their co-star, Jacob Batalon, but he tagged Zendaya over his crotch, instead of on her body (we can only presume it was accidental). Z went along with the joke, commenting, "I'm assuming because you don't know how to work ig, that's the reasoning behind my name placement," with tons of laughing-crying emojis.

June 2019: Tom addressed the rumors about his relationship status head on. In an interview with ELLE, he said he was not in a relationship and focusing on work. However, he is "definitely a relationship person" in general, according to the actor. "I'm not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life."

In the same chat, he gushed about Zendaya's amazing stunt skills, which raises some eyebrows. "I was standing there with Jacob, and I was like, ‘Oh look!'" he recounted of watching her film a daring trapeze scene. "I remember thinking, There's no way she's going to jump off that—it's like 60 feet. And then she jumped. We were gobsmacked."

Also in June, both stars appeared on camera for an interview with ET Canada, where they again appeared to deny there was any spark between them. Tom said it was "a little annoying" that fans want MJ and Peter to be dating in real life, while Zendaya acknowledged "it comes with a territory, like, we kinda know what we signed up for a little bit... It is what it is."

August 2019: Rumors swirled that Zendaya was dating her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, after they were seen on a trip to Greece together.