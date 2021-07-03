Surfer Carissa Moore Is on the Ride of Her Life and It Just May Lead to Olympic Gold

This summer's Olympic Games will be featuring plenty of firsts.

Among the never-before-seen moments in our near future: Surfing is making its debut as an Olympic event, the wildly popular sport that has fueled many an Endless Summer dream finally getting its due on the world's biggest competitive stage in Tokyo—a year behind schedule but, as all the athletes who have been training pretty much their whole lives for a shot at gold would agree...

Let's do this.

"As a little girl it wasn't even on my radar because it wasn't a possibility," four-time (and reigning) world champion surfer Carissa Moore, who qualified for her spot on the United States' first-ever Olympic surfing team on Dec. 1, 2019, told E! News in a June 23 interview.

After the International Olympic Committee voted in August 2016 to add surfing to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, "that's when it really became a dream and something that I really wanted to strive for," said the 28-year-old from Honolulu. "Just the idea of being a part of surfing's debut in the Olympics and then being able to be a part of the Games— that's the main stage. That's sports, you know. There's been so many beautiful moments that have gone down in history at that event, so I'm really excited to be a part of it."