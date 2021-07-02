Here's the Truth About Taylor Swift and Adele's Rumored New Song

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Are pop icons Taylor Swift and Adele making their fans' dreams come true with a song from both of them?

Well, unfortunately for those excited about the rumored song circulating per ELLE, a source tells E! News "there is no truth" to the reported collaboration.

People got excited thinking the British singer and the "Fearless" songstress worked together when an alleged song titled "Broken Hearts" on the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers listed Adele Laurie Blue Adkins and Taylor Alison Swift in the credits.

While "Broken Hearts" isn't in the cards for the singers, there's still much to look forward to. Despite Taylor not working with Adele, she did release a new collaboration today, July 2.

The Grammy-winning artist put out a new song called "Renegade" with Big Red Machine, a musical partnership between The National's Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon. Taylor co-wrote the song with Aaron.