See How These Frugal Golfers Never Lose a Ball on So Freakin' Cheap

So Freakin' Cheap matriarch Rosanna Tran explains how her family plays golf on a budget in a shocking clip from tonight's episode, airing July 5. Watch the LOL-worthy preview.

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 05, 2021 3:00 PM
Watch: "So Freakin Cheap" Exclusive: Never Lose Golf Balls

Ballin' on a budget—literally.

In a hilarious, exclusive sneak peek at tonight's So Freakin' Cheap, airing July 5 on TLC, the Tran family show off just how far they take their penny-pinching ways...and it turns out, their frugality goes all the way to the golf green. 

Matriarch Rosanna Tran brags that the family saves "at least $1,000 a year" by not renting golf carts, exploiting free trial rounds for golf club memberships and hoarding golf balls. "And we don't even have to spend any money on tees," Rosanna adds. "We never lose a ball." 

As daughter Charisma says the most important thing about golfing is "having fun," it turns out Rosanna's true hobby is accumulating the balls themselves. "When we play golf, we glued a string on the golf ball," Rosanna explains. "And after we hit the ball, we just follow the string to make sure we would never lose the golf ball." 

Um, what?!

Meet the Couples From 90 Day Fiancé Spin-Off Love in Paradise: The Caribbean

"We just keep the front longer and it works," Rosanna defends the practice, right as Charisma is hit in the face with the string after her swing. 

But Rosanna doesn't stop there: "My motto of golfing is we always go back with more balls than we come with," she proudly states. "The best place to find the golf balls is, of course, in the water. People hit the ball in the water and they just abandon them."

Watch the LOL-worthy clip above to see Rosanna don waterproof boots and use special golf equipment to save just one golf ball!

So Freakin Cheap airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC. 

