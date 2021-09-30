Here's What RHOP's Mia Thornton Was Thinking When She Threw Salad in Candiace Dillard's Face

Watch : "RHOP" Star Dr. Wendy Osefo to Ladies "Don't F--k With My Family"

Forget spilling tea, Mia Thornton is throwing salad.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is opening up about what caused her to throw a fist full of lettuce at co-star Candiace Dillard during an argument turned food fight that's teased in the preview for this Sunday's RHOP episode airing on Oct. 3.

"I had had enough," Mia told E! News exclusively of her already iconic outburst. "It was like, I just completely had enough. Eat the salad and just be quiet! And let's just move on to the next moment."

Mia added, "And it's crazy because my husband's like, ‘I know that side of you, Mia. I wasn't sure you were going to share that side.' And I was like, ‘She asked for it.'"

During last week's episode, Mia called Candiace's music video shoot "low budget" and inquired if Candiace pays her husband/manager Chris Bassett a salary. It's clear their drama only gets worse during this Sunday's couples' trip.

The Bravolebrity admitted that her "most heated moments [are] with Wendy [Osefo] and Candiace" this season.