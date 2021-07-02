Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Files for Divorce—But She May Not Be Done With Chris Larangeira

Watch : What Made Snooki Decide to Return to "Jersey Shore"?

Sparks aren't exactly flying for one Jersey Shore couple this Fourth of July.

According to multiple reports, Angelina Pivarnick filed for divorce from husband Chris Larangeira after two years of marriage. The Middlesex County Family Court confirmed to InTouch on July 2 that the MTV star made the move all the way back in January. However, it is not yet known whether she ever served Chris with the papers.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have been able to get a firsthand look at the troubles surrounding Angelina and Chris' marriage.

Despite an over-the-top televised wedding in November 2019, the pair started to grow apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the June 10 episode, Angelina revealed to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino that her husband moved out of their home around the holidays.

"We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother and it's been a few weeks now," she shared with the cameras. "Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife' card. He wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair."