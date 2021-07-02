Alex Rodriguez Asks “Where Is My Invite” After Missing Out on Party Jennifer Lopez Attended

Watch : Alex Rodriguez & Lindsay Shookus: What's REALLY Going On?!

Taco Tuesday anyone?



Alex Rodriguez may have a little FOMO when it comes to celebrating the greatest (and only) weekly holiday ever. That is, according to his recent comment on an Instagram post belonging to Stevie Mackey—who is the vocal coach and friend of ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.



Earlier this week, Stevie shared several posts and videos from his Taco Tuesday event, and in one of the fun-filled clips, the "I'm Real" singer can be seen front and center in attendance. The vocal coach even shared a short video on June 29 of a few pals singing and captioned the post, "Doing a little run thru before Taco Tuesday. This is my fav part of the night cause I've spend [sic] 90% of my life in rehearsals."



Clearly, A. Rod wanted to know if his invitation somehow got lost in the mail since the star jokingly commented, "Where is my invite-Stevie?!"



And although the couple—who split in April after four years together—are no longer an item, it's safe to say that he's still welcome amongst her circle of friends. Stevie responded to A. Rod's comment, writing, "Anytime brother!! Haha."