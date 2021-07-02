Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Birthday Message to "Best Friend" Hilarie Burton Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Grab your tissues and prepare to tear up over this love note.
To celebrate wife Hilarie Burton's birthday on Thursday, July 1, Jeffrey Dean Morgan penned a heartfelt message to his "best friend." Alongside a selfie of the couple, The Walking Dead star wrote on Instagram, "@hilarieburton is a lot of things… I've been sitting here trying to figure out what words to use to describe her awesomeness… there are too many. She… in a word? Perfect. The hottest. The smartest. Most thoughtful. Pretty damn funny."
Jeffrey, who shares kids Gus, 11, and George, 3, with the One Tree Hill alum, went on to tease that Hilarie is "easily the meanest according to our kids." However, as he noted, she's also "hands down, the best mom… according to our kids…and me."
"Talented as hell. Nobody kisses better… not that I'd know. But really… more than anything? She's my best friend," Jeffrey continued. "Every second of everyday she's many of the above things simultaneously, more. But ALWAYS, my best friend."
The actor, who films The Walking Dead in Georgia, was unfortunately unable to be with Hilarie on her special day. "I should be. I should never miss her birthday. Ever," he wrote. "So… after this year, I won't. I love you mrs morgan. I'm wishing you the happiest of days…. When I get home. Happy birthday. I'm real glad you were born… and SO recently too! xoxohusband."
After reading the tribute from her husband, Hilarie couldn't help but gush over him in the comments. "Mrs Morgan is the best gift a girl could get," she wrote. "I love you. With every gray hair on my head. That's a lot. Blame the kids. Kiss you soon. Xoxoxo."
And if that didn't warm your heart, revisit the couple's love story below!