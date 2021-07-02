Chris Pratt Admits to Blacking Out and Challenging This Marvel Star to a Wrestling Match

Watch : Chris Pratt Loves a Cuddle Fuddle With Kids & Wants More

Chris Pratt may want to put down his phone the next time he has an impulse to challenge a fellow Marvel star to a wrestling match—particularly one who knows a thing or two about what to do in the ring.

The 42-year-old star of The Tomorrow War visited The Late Late Show on Thursday, July 1, where he admitted to host James Corden he once took a sleeping pill and then confidently texted Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista to say he would beat him in a wrestling match. However, when Dave—who just happens to be a former WWE champion—asked him about the challenge the next day, Chris had absolutely no recollection of sending that text.

The story came up after Chris mentioned he spent hours wrestling his older brother in the family's living room and was also on his school's wrestling team. He then segued into his adult life.

"There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don't anymore because of things like this," the Jurassic World actor shared. "And I would text people, and I'm blackout, have no idea what I'm texting people, on like an Ambien."