What Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Marriage License Reveals About Their Wedding Date

There's no doubt about it. One of Hollywood's most beloved couples is preparing to say "I do."
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani applied for their marriage license on June 29. According to official documents obtained by E! News, the license was requested in Johnston, Okla. While exact details about the couple's upcoming wedding remain top secret, the marriage license is good for 10 days after being issued.
Is anyone else thinking a Fourth of July weekend wedding is in our future?
In recent weeks, both Blake and Gwen have dropped hints that wedding plans were underway. During a recent interview with USA Today, the country singer gave fans a glimpse into preparations.
"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Blake told the publication. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful…of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.'"
The "Minimum Wage" singer added, "I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."
Back in October 2020, The Voice coaches confirmed on Instagram that they were engaged after nearly five years of dating. Since then, the couple has kept fans guessing as to when they will become husband and wife.
"I think that the guest list will not have a lot of musicians," Gwen told Late Night host Seth Meyers. "It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."
But what about other coaches from The Voice like Adam Levine?
"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," Gwen shared. "I feel like we're not. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist."
The lead singer of No Doubt added, "We're keeping it very simple—really simple. We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big, like—you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."