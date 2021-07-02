All the Details on Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC

Get ready for a good bang!
The highly-anticipated annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular kicks off this Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. After E! News exclusively revealed the star-studded lineup of performers earlier this week, we now want to make sure you have all the details to spend America's birthday with the greatest fireworks display on TV. Wear your stars and stripes, do your holiday makeup and prepare to toast to patriotism in 2021—BBQ and all!
While your favorite stars are grabbing hot dogs and hamburgers to celebrate the Fourth, tune in to see the top musical acts of the year perform for a very special Fireworks Spectacular. Team USA for the summer Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will even be honored with 350 drones will flying high above the celebration as a monumental send-off to our nation's top athletes.
Get all the details below ahead of NBC's big Fourth of July party!
Here's everything to know ahead of the big event, including how to stream it at home.
Who's hosting?
NBCUniversal stars Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold are the co-hosts with the most for the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. Fans will immediately recognize triple threat talent Goldsberry after her scene-stealing performance in Peacock's Girls5eva, while New Amsterdam fan favorite lead Eggold brings the charm and charisma to his new hosting gig.
Which bands are performing?
Um, the real question is: Who's not performing?! With a stacked lineup featuring the Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Coldplay, Black Pumas and OneRepublic, every music fan has something to look forward to.
And will there be any other celebrities stopping by?
Come on, this is NBC we're talking about. Of course there are always more A-listers popping up to party! Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum and Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Mykayla Skinner and Jade Carey are expected to stop by.
What time is it on?
Be sure to set a reminder to tune in on Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. If you don't catch it the first time, don't worry—the network will re-air an hour-long encore presentation starting at 10 p.m. Fans can also follow and participate in the excitement on various social platforms via @macys and #MacysFireworks.
How else can I get involved?
Great question: the fireworks aren't the only thing Spectacular about NBC's Fourth of July bash. At key moments throughout the night, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day in support of children and young people facing poverty, who have been among the most harshly impacted by the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will air Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)