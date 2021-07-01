Britney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

July TV Premieres to Get Excited About, From Gossip Girl to Ted Lasso

Your watch list is about to be totally overloaded with all the exciting new and returning shows premiering in July, so crank up that air conditioner and get the popcorn ready.

By Lauren Piester Jul 01, 2021 6:42 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Summer is here, and so is a whole month of thrilling TV premieres

It's as if every TV network and streaming service knew this summer would be a scorcher, and so everybody packed their schedules to the brim with reasons to stay inside and enjoy a new episode (or 50) of their favorite shows.

There's pretty much something for everyone, whether you're anxiously anticipating the return of Gossip Girllooking forward to a summer of love in the form of Love Island, or desperate for Ted Lasso to brighten your spirits. Virgin River is also on the horizon, with cliffhanger resolutions and more cliffhangers to come, while HBO is about to take us on a much-needed vacation with The White Lotus

If you're more in the mood for mystery and teenage intrigue, Outer Banks is coming back at the end of the month, while musical lovers will have an absolute ball with Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon. But of course, that's not all. New seasons of Good Trouble, Grown-ish, Never Have I Ever and Roswell, NM are all waiting in the wings to wow you as you enjoy your A/C. 

Scroll down to see all the big premieres and highly anticipated returns coming up this month and beyond! 

Netflix
I Think You Should Leave (Netflix) - July 6

Tim Robinson's beloved sketch show returns for season two on July 6.

CBS
Big Brother (CBS) - July 7

The houseguests arrive for season 23 on July 7.

CBS
Love Island (CBS) - July 7

Season three of CBS' American Love Island begins July 7.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
NEW: Gossip Girl (HBO Max) - July 8

The Gossip Girl reboot, which follows a new group of Upper East Siders years after Blair and Serena retired, will arrive on HBO Max on July 8.

Freeform
Grown-ish (Freeform) - July 8

It's senior year in season four of Grown-ish, debuting Thursday, July 8.

Netflix
Virgin River (Netflix) - July 9

Will Jack survive when season three of Virgin River picks up after his season two finale shooting? Spoiler alert: He definitely will, but you can find out for sure on July 9.

Netflix
Atypical (Netflix) - July 9

The fourth and final season of Atypical premieres July 9.

HBO
NEW: The White Lotus (HBO) - July 11

HBO's new satirical drama, set at a tropical resort, premieres July 11. 

TBS
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS) - July 13

Miracle Workers heads west for season three, premiering July 13.

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - July 14

Good Trouble returns for the second half of season three on July 14. 

Netflix
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) - July 15

The love triangle continues when season two of Never Have I Ever premieres on July 15. 

Scott McDermott/Peacock
NEW: Dr. Death (Peacock) - July 15

The usually lovable Joshua Jackson takes on the role of a sadistic surgeon in Peacock's Dr. Death, premiering July 15. 

BET
First Wives Club (BET+) - July 15

Season two of BET+'s First Wives Club update arrives July 15. 

The CW
The Outpost (The CW) - July 15

Season three of The Outpost returns for another 13 episodes, beginning July 15 on The CW.

Apple TV+
NEW: Schmigadoon (Apple TV+) - July 16

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key find themselves trapped in a musical in Apple TV+'s new comedy, premiering July 16.

Disney+
NEW: Turner & Hooch (Disney+) - July 16

Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of Detective Turner (Tom Hanks) from the 1989 Turner & Hooch movie. He's an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal who inherits a big unruly dog who becomes the partner he needs. It premieres Friday, July 16. 

Starz
NEW: Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz) - July 18

Starz' prequel to Power, which chronicles the early life of Kanan Stark, premieres July 18.

Apple+
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - July 23

Kindness is making a comeback, July 23 on Apple TV+. 

The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (The CW) - July 26

Roswell, NM returns with answers about that mysterious Max-like stowaway on July 26. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Outer Banks (Netflix) - July 30

Outer Banks finally makes its season two return on July 30.

NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) - Aug. 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally returns for its eighth and final season on Aug. 12 on NBC.

ABC
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC) - Aug. 16

After a full year off, Bachelor in Paradise will be back for a summer of questionable fun on Aug. 16. It will be followed by the series premiere of ABC's new competition show The Ultimate Surfer

Hulu
NEW: Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) - Aug. 18

Nicole Kidman stars as the guru of a wellness retreat in Hulu's adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book, beginning Aug. 18.

Hulu
NEW: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 31

Selena Gomez stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short in a murder mystery comedy on Hulu, beginning Aug. 31.

