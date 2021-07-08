Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Everything to Know About the New Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is back on July 8, and while there are surprises in store, there are also a few things to know ahead of time as you prepare to dive back into the world of the Upper East Side.

Ready to head back to Constance Billard? 

A new generation of wealthy, privileged Upper East Siders are about to meet their match on the new Gossip Girl, which debuts this week on HBO Max. These new kids are just as beautiful, just as rich and just as powerful as they were in the original series, but these teens are living in 2021, and it's a whole new world of gossip, scandal and social media mayhem. 

There are a lot of mysteries waiting to be unveiled when the series premieres, but there are a few things to know ahead of time about what to expect from the new series, which comes from writer and creator Josh Safran. Safran worked on the original Gossip Girl and once attended a fancy New York private school, so he's well-versed in the world inhabited by both the Blair Waldorfs and the Julien Calloways of the world. 

You can meet the new cast below and find out everything we're allowed to tell you before Gossip Girl makes her grand return Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Gossip Girl Is Back...Sort Of

The Upper East Side is once again being terrorized by an all-knowing social media god, but this time things are a little different. Dan Humphrey is long gone, and a new mystery is unfolding, though we don't yet know what that mystery is. (We will when it premieres on July 8!)

The new show is set in the same world as the original Gossip Girl, but it follows a whole new group of young people whose lives are being watched and ruled over by a whole new era of social media. 

Per HBO Max, "This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years." 

HBO MAX
There's a Twist

A Cosmo feature revealed that the series features a big twist that hasn't yet been reported. "My hope is that we make it to airing and people don't know," showrunner Joshua Safran said. "I would love to see that conversation happen in the context of people having seen it as opposed to talking about something they haven't seen." 

What we do know is that Gossip Girl is no longer supposed to just be one person. What that actually means has yet to be seen...

Ricky Middlesworth
Kristen Bell Returns

Gossip Girl may have taken on a different form this time around, but she's going to sound the same. Kristen Bell returns as the iconic narrator for the reboot, and you can hear her do so in the first teaser

Bell is the only cast member from the original series who is currently signed on for the new show.

HBO Max
Tavi Gevinson plays Kate Keller

The real-life fashion blogger Tavi Gevinson plays Kate Keller, and her name is pretty much all we know about her. She's purposely a mystery.

HBO Max
Whitney Peak plays Zoya Lott

Whitney Peak stars as Zoya, who is described as being sort of like Dan Humphrey in that she acts as the audience's tour guide through the Upper East Side as she begins her journey at Constance Billard without any of the money or influence that her fellow students have. 

HBO Max
Jordan Alexander plays Julien Calloway

Jordan Alexander plays Julien, an impossibly cool teen influencer and model who rules the school. She's dating Obie and is best friends with Audrey. 

HBO Max
Emily Alyn Lind plays Audrey Hope

Emily Alyn Lind stars as Audrey, a posh, queen bee student whose mother designs athleisure. She's dating Aki and is best friends with Julien. 

HBO Max
Evan Mock plays Aki Menzies

Evan Mock plays Aki, the long-time boyfriend of Audrey. 

HBO Max
Thomas Doherty plays Max Wolfe

Thomas Doherty stars as Max, who was described in the Cosmo feature as "libertine." When asked if he makes out with boys, Doherty confirmed to the magazine that Max does get naked, and does "indulge." 

HBO Max
Eli Brown Plays Obie Bergmann IV

Eli Brown plays Obie, a rich do-gooder from Germany who is pretty immediately lovable. 

HBO Max
Zion Moreno plays Luna La

Zion Moreno plays Luna. She's BFFs with Monet and is obsessed with fashion and beauty and has a lot of opinions on the drama surrounding her. 

HBO Max
Savannah Smith plays Monet de Haan

Savannah Smith plays Monet, who is BFFs with Luna and offers quite a lot of commentary on the goings on at Constance Billard. 

Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock
Other Cast Members

Elizabeth Lail, who starred in season one of You, and Broadway star Laura Benanti will also appear in the new series, along with Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay and Donna Murphy.

