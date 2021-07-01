Chris Pratt Just Shared a Sweet Update on Having More Kids With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Watch : Chris Pratt Loves a Cuddle Fuddle With Kids & Wants More

A growing brood.

Chris Pratt is determined to add to his growing family after welcoming daughter Lyla with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in August 2020.

"It's really beautiful," the Tomorrow War star gushed exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop on July 1 about being a father of two. "I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way."

Pratt is also dad to son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Now a #GirlDad, Pratt revealed how he's grown as a parent over the years. "I react maybe a little differently," he admitted. "I don't roughhouse quite as much as I did. I kind of just want to cuddle both of them."

But one thing about being a dad has stayed the same: "The high common denominator is just kind of this unquenchable desire to want to be close to them, be next to them, to protect them and love them. It's the best," Pratt gushed.