See the Stars of Not Another Teen Movie, Then & Now

Before he was Captain America, Chris Evans was just a guy spoofing fellow heartthrobs Freddie Prinze Jr. and James Van Der Beek.

Evans' 2001 comedy Not Another Teen Movie, a riff on hit films like She's All That, Can't Hardly Wait and Cruel Intentions, just hit Netflix, reminding us that Steve Rogers has always been pretty damn funny, no matter what Tony Stark might think.

And the future Marvel star wasn't the only young actor taking on his first major film role in the Joel Gallen-directed movie, with Grey's Anatomy and Supergirl fan-fan-favorite Chyler Leigh starring opposite Evans in the flick that became a surprise hit with a $66 million box office gross.

Plus, NCIS: Los Angeles' Eric Christian Olsen and Lacey Chabert, one of the Hallmark Channel's queens of Christmas, also appeared in Not Another Teen Movie, with Chabert actually satirizing one of her Party of Five co-star's most iconic roles.