Colton Haynes Is Almost Unrecognizable Without Eyebrows in Jaw-Dropping Photo

Watch : Colton Haynes Is 6 Months Sober From Alcohol & Drugs

Colton Haynes, is that you?

The 32-year-old actor, uh, raised eyebrows after debuting a new bare-faced look on social media June 30. At first, it seemed like fairly standard Insta fare: A close-up, a car selfie, he even threw up a peace sign. "Hey besties!" he wrote to his 6.5 million followers. "I had an epic day! Bye besties!"

But it wasn't long before fans realized something was missing: "Where are ur eyebrows?" one asked in the comments section. Added another, "His eyebrows said bye bestie!"

And some followers were fans of the change. "Here for this tbh," actress Molly Burnett wrote underneath the post. "Livinggg," added All My Children's Leven Rambin.

However, Haynes later revealed the look was only temporary. When RuPaul's Drag Race's Gigi Goode reacted with a series of exclamation marks, Haynes replied, "Still don't look half as goode as you do without brows but luckily it's just prosthetic makeup ha!"