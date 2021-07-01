Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Asks for "Prayers" After Suffering Neck Injury From a Fall

Watch : See Hannah Brown Rescue a Man From Rafting Incident

Hannah Brown is definitely not in beast mode at the moment.

The 26-year-old former lead of The Bachelorette posted an image to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 30 that shows her recuperating in bed after having apparently suffered a recent neck injury. In the photo, the erstwhile beauty pageant contestant is cradling a Monsters, Inc. plush toy.

"Monday night I fell and hurt my neck," Hannah wrote. "I've been super nauseous from the pain and not really able to do anything."

The reality TV star added, "Send some prayers and healing energy my way." She also included a face-with-cold-sweat emoji.

Hannah has yet to share specifics about how she hurt herself, or whether she's feeling any better than she was. A bit later in the day, she shared video footage to her Story of herself and boyfriend Adam Woolard enjoying a recent trip to Nashville.

Back in February, the star opened up on Instagram about discomfort she endured amid pressure she had put on herself to look a certain way while competing in pageants.