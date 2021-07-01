Jonathan Taylor Thomas Photographed Publicly For the First Time in Almost 8 Years

Watch : Tim Allen Thanks Fans for Bringing "Last Man Standing" Back

He's our childhood crush, all grown up! It's been eight long years, but Jonathan Taylor Thomas has finally resurfaced.

The 39-year-old former child star was recently spotted publicly for the first time since 2013, though he last appeared onscreen in Last Man Standing in 2015.

On Sunday, June 20, Jonathan and his two small white dogs were photographed in Los Angeles on a casual walk. He wore Nike sneakers, loose jeans and a zipped up dark hoodie, along with sunglasses, a New York Mets baseball cap and a black mask that was worn around his chin.

An eyewitness described him as "relaxed looking" while he smoked a vape on the street.

The last time fans got a glimpse of the 8 Simple Rules alum out and about was in August 2013, when he was photographed in L.A. in a flannel and tan jacket.

Jonathan, who first appeared onscreen at age 7 in The Adventures of Spot, went on to voice Young Simba in The Lion King before landing the role of Randy Taylor in Home Improvement, which he starred in from 1991 to 1999 alongside Tim Allen.