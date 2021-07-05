Checking In on the OG Gossip Girl Cast Ahead of the HBO Max Premiere

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

It's been nearly 15 years since Kristen Bell's all-knowing Gossip Girl first brought us into the worlds of Lonely Boy, Queen B and Little J. We became infatuated with (and sometimes grossly disturbed by) their lives of luxury and lies.

Now, HBO Max is starting Gossip Girl's next chapter with the reboot's premiere on Thursday, July 8. The all-new cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith, with Bell lending her voice again.

The first trailer already gave fans a peek at what's in store. Hint: It includes as much sexual tension and drama as always. "She is a stranger who has found herself in your friend group," warned one character, "with your boyfriend." And yes, the steps of the Met are still the preppy teens' go-to spot.

As HBO Max prepares to welcome us back into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite, it's time to check in on the O.G. cast. Where are Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen and the rest of the legendary Upper East Siders today?