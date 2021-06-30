All the Details on Olivia Rodrigo's New Romance With Producer Adam Faze

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

More than a month has passed since Olivia Rodrigo dropped Sour, and while we're still crying to the heartbreak album, this pop star has moved on to bigger and better things.

A source close to Olivia who attended the Space Jam 2 premiere party exclusively tells E! News that the HSMTMTS actress brought producer Adam Faze as her plus-one. And yes, the insider confirms she introduced Adam as "her boyfriend."

"Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night," the source shares. "They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all."

The premiere took place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, and while there were plenty of A-list guests, like Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez, to mingle with, the insider says Olivia and Adam were "together the entire night."

The insider adds the pair went on "all the rides" and were even spotted "holding hands at one point."