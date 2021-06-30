Camila Cabello Is the Sassiest Cinderella Yet in Amazon Prime’s First Movie Teaser

Watch : Camila Cabello on BF Shawn Mendes: "We Collaborate in Life"

Camila Cabello is one smart-alecky Cinderella!

Amazon just dropped the official teaser for Prime Video's Cinderella, out Sept. 3, and it's clear the "Señorita" singer is putting her own spin on the classic rags-to-riches story.

The clip starts with the future princess opening her own fashion shop, Dresses by Ella, as she turns her seamstress dreams into a reality. "This is it," she says. "Soon, everyone will know my name... Life outside this basement starts right now." (Fittingly, her sewing machine is emblazoned with the "Singer" company logo).

Viewers get a taste of what's to come for her when a montage of scenes show her evil stepmother (Idina Menzel) basking in the sun and partygoers dancing at the magnificent ball.

"I'm gonna be there / I want it / You're gonna know my name," Camila sings.

But her version of Cinderella isn't just an ambitious entrepreneur. She's also super spunky, which is obvious when she winks at herself and holds up gun fingers while checking out herself in a mirror.