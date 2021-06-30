Camila Cabello Is the Sassiest Cinderella Yet in Amazon Prime’s First Movie Teaser

Camila Cabello is one smart-alecky Cinderella!
Amazon just dropped the official teaser for Prime Video's Cinderella, out Sept. 3, and it's clear the "Señorita" singer is putting her own spin on the classic rags-to-riches story.
The clip starts with the future princess opening her own fashion shop, Dresses by Ella, as she turns her seamstress dreams into a reality. "This is it," she says. "Soon, everyone will know my name... Life outside this basement starts right now." (Fittingly, her sewing machine is emblazoned with the "Singer" company logo).
Viewers get a taste of what's to come for her when a montage of scenes show her evil stepmother (Idina Menzel) basking in the sun and partygoers dancing at the magnificent ball.
"I'm gonna be there / I want it / You're gonna know my name," Camila sings.
But her version of Cinderella isn't just an ambitious entrepreneur. She's also super spunky, which is obvious when she winks at herself and holds up gun fingers while checking out herself in a mirror.
Later in the film, her Fairy Godmother (Billy Porter) appears in a blinged-out golden ensemble, presumably to give her the ultimate makeover. The Pose actor asks, "You wanna go to that ball?"
Camila sassily responds, "Yes, I was just crying and singing about it, like, two minutes ago."
Cinderella also stars Nicholas Galitzine as the Prince, Minnie Driver as the Queen and James Corden as a footman. The movie musical is written and directed by Pitch Perfect mastermind Kay Cannon, who promised that a full trailer is coming soon.
Camila gave her own preview on Twitter, writing, "this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can't wait for you to see it."
Idina praised the Fifth Harmony alum in another post. "You have to see this!" she tweeted of the movie. "@Camila_Cabello is an absolute star and @theebillyporter the most beautiful fab g. Music rocks. It's joyous and funny and the stepmother isn't too bad either."