Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Is His Doppelgänger in New Photo with Mom Reese Witherspoon

Deacon Reese Phillippe is the spitting image of his dad, Ryan Phillippe, in Reese Witherspoon's new Instagram picture.

The Legally Blonde actress shared a photo of her and her son sitting side by side on June 30. Reese grinned in a blue-and-white checkered dress and straw hat, while Deacon wrapped his arm around his mom.

"Making sure we get some good photo options incase [sic] we ever need an album cover for the mother x son band I'm trying to convince @Deaconphillippe to start with me," the 45-year-old star captioned the pic.

Reese and Ryan were both leads in the teen movie Cruel Intentions and married in 1999. Their daughter, Ava Phillippe, 21, was born that same year. They had Deacon in 2003, but four years later, the couple divorced.

Deacon, who is pursuing singing and modeling, walked his first fashion show for Prada a week prior to Reese's post.