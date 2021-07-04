Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Troian Bellisario Gives Birth in Hospital Parking Lot

Change isn't coming, it's already here.

It was hard to keep up with all of the hair transformations going down in Hollywood this week, with multiple stars changing up their looks.

Lady Gaga decided to dye her hair dark, while Troian Bellsario gave hers a chop, showing off a chic bob and lighter hue that will have you craving a trip to your hairdresser this summer. And she wasn't the only Pretty Little Liars star to switch things up, with former co-star Ashley Benson deciding to try out a hairstyle she's always wanted to try.

Plus, a star from The Hills: New Beginnings decided to lighten her locks, while Paris Jackson debuted a surprising color change.

Like we said, there are a lot of transformations going down.