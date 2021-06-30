Kaley Cuoco Jokes She's "Sincerely Impressed" With Karl Cook for Making It to 3 Years of Marriage

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet

Kaley Cuoco is wondering how she's lucky enough to call Karl Cook her husband.

On Wednesday, June 30, the Big Bang Theory actress shared that it was on this day exactly five years ago that she met the love of her life in New York.

"2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!" the star shared, before joking, "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol"

She added, "I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"

Though Kaley was joking, Chelsea Handler reminded her, "Kaley- everyone LOVES you, that's why he's stayed married to you. It's you." In response, Kaley wrote on her Instagram Story, "OMG @chelseahandler I love YOU!!!!"

It's obvious Chelsea is right about Karl loving her. After all, he spontaneously returned from a big work event to be there for her during the 2020 Golden Globes, which Kaley documented on her Instagram.