Prince Harry Shares Heartfelt Message About Fatherhood During Surprise London Appearance

Prince Harry is continuing to support organizations close to his heart.
On June 30, the Duke of Sussex surprised the recipients of the 2021 WellChild Awards by presenting them with the honors at a private garden party held at Kew Gardens in London.
The event was hosted by WellChild, a national charity in the U.K. that supports children and young people living with serious illnesses so they can be cared for at home versus the hospital when possible. The awards are presented in the following categories: Inspirational Child and Young Person, Young Carer, Inspirational Doctor, Outstanding Health Professional and Volunteer.
According to a press release, Harry congratulated the winners as they received their awards and spoke with them about how the past year and a half has been for them and their families.
Harry was named patron of WellChild 14 years ago and since then, he's welcomed two children of his own with Meghan Markle: 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn Lilibet "Lili" Diana.
"Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organization and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart," Harry said in a statement. "I wasn't a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn't need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work. Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild."
"The health of our children, of all of us, could not have been more on the forefront of our minds during the past year," he continued. "And, throughout this time, the WellChild community has set an example for how to show up and act with compassion for each other. I could not be prouder to be here, to meet this year's WellChild Award winners, to thank the nurses and doctors for all they do, and to celebrate these amazing families."
Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood, Amanda Holden, AJ Pritchard, Abby Quinnen and Anne-Marie joined Harry at the socially distant garden party. The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back as a working member of the royal family last year but continues to work with private patronages, traveled from the U.S. to the U.K. on Friday. According to People, he then isolated for five days, per COVID guidance.
On July 1, Harry will join his brother Prince William for the unveiling of a statue of the late Princess Diana in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. As the princes previously announced, "The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world." It will be revealed on what would have been her 60th birthday.
On June 28, Harry made a virtual appearance at the Diana Award ceremony and gave an address to the young leaders who were being recognized for their social action and humanitarian work.
"Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others," he said. "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you. She witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion, and I too see those same values shine through."