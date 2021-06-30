WATCH NOW

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, Exclusively on Peacock
8 Elizabeth & James x Kohl's Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Get Olsen sister-approved style on a budget.

By Emily Spain Jun 30, 2021 7:36 PMTags
If you can't afford Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's high-fashion brand The Row, you can always shop their Elizabeth & James line at Kohl's. It's just as chic, but a fraction of The Row's prices. From graphic band tees and trendy sunglasses to flowy dresses and vacation-approved accessories, Elizabeth & James has something for everyone.

Scroll below to check our current obsessions from Elizabeth & James!

Women's Elizabeth and James The Camp Dress

Everyone needs a go-to dress for the summer! If you're not a fan of the fiery orange hue, this dress also comes in a tie-dye and stripes print.

$50
$30
Kohl's

Women's Elizabeth and James Denim Jacket

Elevate your outfit with this denim jacket! It's the perfect wash, too.

$50
$30
Kohl's

Women's Elizabeth and James 36mm Jaymes Oversized Square Sunglasses

To say we are obsessed with these green sunglasses would be an understatement. They will make you look instantly cooler!

$34
$12
Kohl's

Women's Elizabeth and James Pull-On Cargo Pants

Available in sizes XS-XXL, these pants have a super flattering fit. Not to mention, cargo pants go with almost anything.

$50
$30
Kohl's

Women's Elizabeth and James The Rolling Stones Graphic Tee

Our drawers are 80% graphic tees, but that won't stop us from adding this one to our collection- it's so cute!

$32
$20
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Cuban Link Chain Necklace

This Cuban chain link necklace is a must for achieving the ultimate layered necklace look.

$150
$60
Kohl's

Women's Elizabeth and James Knot-Front Peplum Blouse

If you're headed back to the office, this blouse will help you arrive in style.

$44
$26
Kohl's

Women's Elizabeth and James Panama Hat with Contrasting Trim

Whether you're going somewhere tropical or spending your summer break poolside at home, this chic hat is a must!

$38
$23
Kohl's

Ready for more shopping inspiration? Check out Candace Cameron Bure's summer must-haves.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

