Cecily Strong Teases Her Future at Saturday Night Live

Will Cecily Strong be live from New York this fall? The answer: Unclear.

On Tuesday, June 29, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about her future at the NBC sketch comedy series. This update came about after moments in the season 46 finale indicated that she, along with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, may leave the hit show.

And, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cecily revealed she hasn't ruled out a return to SNL, but that nothing is set in stone. "I'll be thrilled if I go back, I'll be thrilled if that was my last show," she shared. "I feel good either way."

As she continued, the Ghostbusters actress noted that "things are a bit more up in the air and I'm OK with that." Per the seasoned comedienne, the last year has taught her to "see what happens."

In May, during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable, Pete expressed a similar sentiment when asked about Kenan's 18-season run on SNL, noting, "Yeah, I'm good. I'm surprised I made it to seven. I'm ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan's like f--kin' Karl Malone out there."