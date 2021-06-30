Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena Has This Regret Over Her Real-Life Friendship With Alexis Bledel

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

On the small screen, they were BFFs Rory and Lane, but when the director yelled cut—were they friends?

During an appearance on Scott Patterson's I Am All In podcast, Keiko Agena, who famously starred alongside Patterson on Gilmore Girls as Lane Kim, reflected on her dynamic with TV gal pal Alexis Bledel when the cameras were off.

"I wish we had more of a friendship," she said, answering a fan question about whether they had a great friendship outside of the show. "That was probably a lot to do with me not making as much of an effort as I should have."

But before you jump to conclusions, Agena had a very practical explanation. "I also think I was so—not worried is the wrong word—but they worked so many hours that their off-set time I thought was so precious to them," Agena explained, "and I didn't want to insert myself into that time of their lives."