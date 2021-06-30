Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy Recalls Being "Unable to Get Up" Amid Battle With Depression

Watch : "Schitt's Creek" Cast Talks 2020 Emmys Sweep

For six seasons, Annie Murphy played Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek, bringing smiles to viewers' faces with her character's "Ew David" one-liners, celebrity-filled backstories, and self-described "T.Rex" arms.

Because fans often associate the actress with this role, they expect her to always be as bubbly as the daughter of the Rose family. But Annie isn't Alexis, and she experiences real-life struggles just like everybody else.

In a new interview for The Zoe Report, Annie talks about mental health and her battle with depression last year.

As she told the outlet, she went through a difficult time during the Schitt's Creek farewell tour in January 2020, turning to her co-star Noah Reid to help her put on a "brave face" for the audience and then returning home to cry.

She was scheduled to begin filming her new series Kevin Can F**k Himself in March. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, that was put on pause and she flew home to spend lockdown with her family.

"My mom was like, ‘You're crying 12 times a day hysterically, to the point where your teeth are chattering,'" she recalled. "'That's not normal.'"